The CEO of a $3.7 billion tech company shares his best advice for 20-somethings

With so much career advice floating around, it can be hard to tell which pieces are good and which are bad.

But when a successful CEO of a big tech company dispenses some, you’ll probably want to listen.

In a recent interview with Adam Bryant of The New York Times, Lloyd Carney, CEO of Brocade, a networking solutions company with a market capitalisation of $3.7 billion, shared four important pearls of wisdom for new college grads.

Here are two of our favourites:

1. You need to remember that people are always watching you at work

“They’re making assumptions about you, informed or uninformed. You always leave an impression, whether it’s the one you want to leave or not.

“It’s particularly true for young people in this age of social media. You’ve got to be really careful about that. You want to be seen as the person who works hard, who is a good team player, who helps people get things done.”

2. You should always save something from every paycheck

“If you’re not saving something, you’re just paying everybody else. You’re not paying yourself.”

Read the full New York Times interview here.

