Centre College In Kentucky Is In Lockdown After A Possible Double Homicide In Surrounding City

Centre College is currently in lockdown due to a possible double homicide in surrounding Danville, Kentucky.

The college announced in a text message to students that the school has been locked down and all classes have been cancelled.

CENTRE ALERT: campus is on lockdown until further notice due to a shooting incident in Danville. Stay tuned for updates.

— Centre College (@CentreC) September 20, 2013

ALERT: Classes are cancelled until further notice. Please get to a secure building with door closed. Updates will be provided as available.

— Centre College (@CentreC) September 20, 2013

ALERT: Students, if your families are on campus, direct them to a secure building and remain there until further notice.

— Centre College (@CentreC) September 20, 2013

CENTRE ALERT: The shooting occurred at a Danville pawn shop off campus. Centre campus remains on lockdown until further notice.

— Centre College (@CentreC) September 20, 2013

According to the local NBC station, a coroner was called to a Danville pawn shop this morning after a possible robbery and shooting. Police have not confirmed any fatalities.

