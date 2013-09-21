Centre College In Kentucky Is In Lockdown After A Possible Double Homicide In Surrounding City

Peter Jacobs

Centre College is currently in lockdown due to a possible double homicide in surrounding Danville, Kentucky.

The college announced in a text message to students that the school has been locked down and all classes have been cancelled.

According to the local NBC station, a coroner was called to a Danville pawn shop this morning after a possible robbery and shooting. Police have not confirmed any fatalities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.