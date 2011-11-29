A Central Texas Town Could Run Out Of Water In 8 Days

As the historic, year-long drought in Texas rages on, one Central Texas town is coming dangerously close to running out of water.



According to The Houston Chronicle’s Tony Freemantle, the city of Groesbeck is scheduled to run dry on Dec. 6 based on estimates by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The small town joins 10 other cities on a state list of communities that must find a new water supply in the next 6 months if no rain and record-breaking temperatures persist.

Groesbeck’s main source of water, the Navasota River, has dropped to 44 inches below its normal level after not seeing any measurable rainfall since April.

As a temporary solution, the city began pumping water from a quarry about 200 yards into a creek that feeds into the Navasota river. Last week, officials approved a $295,000, 3-mile pipeline to carry water from a different region of the Navasota into Fort Parker Lake and near the town’s water treatment plant.

There have also been discussions to use treated wastewater as an alternative water supply.

Still, there are no guarantees that these plans will work and as the early December deadline approaches fast, citizens of Groesbeck feel the sense of urgency.

Photo: Anthony Artusa, NOAA/NWS/NCEP/CPC

