The world's tallest residential tower in NYC just released the first photos showing what its multimillion-dollar residences look like — take a peek inside

Evan Joseph

New York City’s Central Park Tower became the world’s tallest residential building when it topped out at 1,550 feet in the fall of 2019.

The luxury building is still under construction, but the first residents will move in later this year.

Developer Extell has released photos of a $US17.5 million model residence on the 43rd floor.

The 3,401-square-foot condo, which sits on Manhattan’s so-called Billionaires’ Row, has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and sweeping Central Park views.

The tower’s other current listings range from a $US6.9 million two-bedroom unit to a $US63 million residence that spans more than 7,000 square feet.

Last fall, Central Park Tower in New York City reached its full height of 1,550 feet, becoming the world’s tallest residential building, according to the Skyscraper Centre, a global tall building database from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

The 98-story luxury condo building sits on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row, a neighbourhood overlooking Central Park that’s traditionally been home to some of the city’s priciest real estate.

The tower is still under construction, but the developer, Extell, has released photos of a $US17.5 million model residence on the 43rd floor designed by Pembrooke & Ives. The three-bedroom condo features wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows that offer spectacular views of Central Park.

Take a look at the first photos released of a residence in the world’s tallest residential building.

Extell Development

The 98-floor tower is still under construction and is expected to see its first residents move in later in 2020, a spokesperson for the developer, Extell, told Business Insider.

Now, the developer has released the first photos of one of the tower’s completed luxury condos.

Unit 43C sits on the building’s 43rd floor.

Evan Joseph

The designer, Pembrooke & Ives, created a dramatic entryway with blackened oak and a brushed metallic finish.

The grand salon has floor-to-ceiling windows and wraparound views of the city and Central Park.

Evan Joseph

Hidden LED strip lighting illuminates the edges of the windows in the evening.

The room was designed to maximise the views of Central Park from the seating areas and from the dining table.

Evan Joseph

Source: Pembrooke & Ives

The kitchen features custom cabinetry from Smallbone.

Evan Joseph

Source: Pembrooke & Ives

An eat-in breakfast area comes with a built-in banquette.

Evan Joseph

Source: Pembrooke & Ives

The condo’s master suite also features floor-to-ceiling windows with downtown views rather than views of the park.

Evan Joseph

Source: Pembrooke & Ives

In the master bathroom is both a freestanding soaking tub and a walk-in shower.

Evan Joseph

Source: Pembrooke & Ives

The suite’s walk-in closet includes concealed vertical LED strip lighting.

Evan Joseph

Source: Pembrooke & Ives

The guest suite features a view of One57, another supertall Billionaires’ Row tower that was completed in 2014.

Evan Joseph

Source: Pembrooke & Ives

The study is outfitted with custom-designed pale oak wall panels.

Evan Joseph

Source: Pembrooke & Ives

The 43rd-floor residence may be the first Central Park Tower condo to have photos released to the public, but at $US17.5 million, it’s far from the priciest condo in the building.

Evan Joseph

The tower’s current listings start at $US6.9 million for a two-bedroom condo. The most expensive residence on offer spans more than 7,000 square feet and will cost you $US63 million.

