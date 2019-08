New York City’s Central Park is a 843-acre oasis from the hustle and bustle of the big apple. The historic park was designed in the 19th century and houses its fair share of secrets beneath its trees and along its winding paths.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Eames Yates.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.