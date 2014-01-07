Central Park Breaks Record Low Temperature For This Date

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Children ride a sled down Cedar Hill in Central Park in New York, January 3, 2014.

Central Park was 5 degrees Tuesday morning, the coldest it’s been on a Jan. 7 since 1896, according to NBC New York.

This blast of frigid air comes after Central Park reached a high temperature of 55 degrees on Monday.

The coldest temperature ever recorded at Central Park was -15 degrees on Feb. 9, 1934.

LaGuardia, Newark and John F. Kennedy airports also hit record low temperatures Tuesday. Newark airport dipped to 4 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A “polar vortex,” which typically occurs at the North Pole, has brought some of the coldest weather the U.S. has seen in decades.

Temperatures in the Midwest dove as low as 59 degrees below zero with windchill.

