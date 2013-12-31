Mugger Gives Back Flip Phone After Attempted Robbery In Central Park

Some people are so picky. Over the weekend, Brooklyn resident Kevin Cooke was held at gun point by a Central Park mugger who demanded he hand over his phone.

Once Cooke handed over his phone, the mugger was a little disappointed to see a clunky third-gen windows flip phone instead of a high end iPhone.

Speaking with The New York Post, Cooke told them this: “Once he saw my phone, he looked at it like, ‘What the f — k is this?’ and gave it back to me.”

Cooke, a New York Sports Club salesman, was walking with a friend near the West Drive at 12:30 am on Saturday when the robbery occurred.

The assailants fled before the police could catch up to them. One suspect was wearing a dark green winter coat and blue jeans while the partner had long black hair in a ponytail.

This marks the 13th robbery reported in Central Park for 2013. That’s the exact same number as the previous year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.