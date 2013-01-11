Ex-Lehman Execs Unload Their 15 Central Park West Apartment For $32.5 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s

A deal for a four-bedroom apartment at 15 Central Park West has closed for $32.5 million, a 92 per cent mark up over its last sales price, The Real Deal has learned.The unit, owned by former Lehman Brothers executives Arthur and Evelyne Estey, was listed by Kyle Blackmon of Brown Harris Stevens for $36 million.



Tamir Shemesh of the Corcoran Group represented the buyer in the deal, a source said.

Neither Blackmon nor Shemesh immediately responded to a request for comment. An email to Arthur Estey went unreturned.

As The Real Deal previously reported, the unit, which is one of the largest non-penthouse residences in the building, totals 4,584 square feet and is on the seventh floor.

It was listed in June by Blackmon, who also lives in the Zeckendorf-developed tower. The couple bought the unit for $16.9 million in 2007, public records show.

The Esteys have moved on since their Lehman days. Arthur Estey established his maiden hedge fund in 2009; Evelyn recently took a position as chief financial officer and chief operating officer of a French-language school, Lycée Français de New York, on the Upper East Side.

The identity of the buyer was not immediately clear.

