Central Connecticut State University Declares Lockdown After Reports Of 'Campus Emergency'

Central Connecticut State University in New Britain has declared a lockdown following a campus emergency, with reports of a man with a gun and a knife on campus, according to the Hartford Courant.

According to the latest reports from NBC, a gunman has been “contained” within the James Hall residential building on campus. There are 400 students who live in James Hall.

An officer with the Central Connecticut State University Police Department told Business Insider that no shots had been fired in the incident, and that campus, local, and state police were now on the scene.

The public school, which reportedly had around 12,133 students in 2012, has posted a message to its website telling students to “Get inside buildings & Stay in place! Stay away from Windows.”

The CCSU Twitter account is also confirming the shutdown, adding that it is “not a drill.” The Hartford Courant reports that two other schools nearby — Holmes Elementary and HALS Academy — have also been placed on lockdown.

Images and tweets from the scene seem to show a heavy police presence:

More Tactical teams showing up CCSU pic.twitter.com/wmnmB4WF1K

— George Colli (@GeorgeColli) November 4, 2013

Rumour amongst students gathered just off campus is that there was a man w a gun and possibly a sword… All unconfirmed at this time

— George Colli (@GeorgeColli) November 4, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.