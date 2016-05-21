Central Australia has been struck by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in central Australia this morning.
The earthquake struck 460 kilometres south-west of Alice Springs at 4:14am and was 10 kilometres deep, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said that an earthquake was reportedly felt near Fregon, South Australia and Yulara, Northern Territory.
They said there was no tsunami threat to Australia.
So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damage.
Prelim M5.9 earthquake Northern Territory, Australia May-20 18:14 UTC, updates https://t.co/XUgTdsbr7V
— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) May 20, 2016
USGS Shakemap of M5.9 #earthquake in Northern Territory, Australia. https://t.co/wHcxwe65pA pic.twitter.com/X3o06LR1lp
— Am Geophysical Union (@theAGU) May 20, 2016
