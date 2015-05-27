Central Asia's capital cities have been building some of the most amazing and space-like architecture in the world

Reuters/Reuters Staff People gather in front of a monument to Turkmenistan’s President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov during its inauguration ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

An astonishing golden statue of President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan riding a golden horse hit headlines this week — but it’s not central Asia’s only impressive and slightly bizarre structure.

The capital cities of both Turkmenistan (Ashgabat) and Kazakhstan (Astana) all have architecture and statues you’ll struggle to find anywhere else in the world.

These are some of the more other-worldly statues and buildings built in the two cities since the fall of the Soviet Union.

