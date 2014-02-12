Tech Startups Will Go Crazy For This Futuristic Campus In Silicon Valley

A massive, futuristic new campus may soon be going up in Silicon Valley.

HOK Architects and developers Landbank, Cassidy Turley, and CB Richard Ellis have released renderings for a huge, curvy building with plenty of green space in Sunnyvale, Calif. The new structure, known as the Central & Wolfe campus, will replace an outdated “business park” currently standing on the site, according to Curbed SF.

The developers hope that the 777,000-square-foot campus will attract tech startups as tenants.

Possible amenities include a cafeteria, coffee bar, fitness center, bank, bike repair, dry cleaning services, barbershop, and athletic fields.

The campus will be energy-efficient, too, with plans to achieve a LEED Platinum certification.

“Our philosophy was simple: design a campus that would deliver an exciting, enhanced and enjoyable user experience. In this case, the ‘users’ include companies, their employees, surrounding communities, and Mother Nature,” Landbank CEO Scott Jacobs said in a press release.

The renderings show potential for a lush rooftop garden.

The Central & Wolfe campus is currently undergoing entitlement and environmental reviews. If plans are approved, the building can be completed by March of 2016, according to Jacobs.

Maps released by the developers show that the site will be located between the Lawrence and Sunnyvale Caltrain stations.

And this map shows the Central & Wolfe campus’ location relative to the tech heavyweights headquartered in Silicon Valley.

