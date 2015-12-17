This elite bank paid its top partner a huge £8 million profit share

Centerview Partners, a hugely successful boutique firm advising on big corporate takeovers, handed its top UK partner an £8 million ($12 million) profit share in 2015.

The seven partners of the UK arm of Centerview, which was founded in the US in 2006, each received an average profit share of £2.7 million, according to accounts filed on Tuesday to March 2015.

This was up from £1.6 million in the year before. Partners, or members of the firm, have invested in the firm and so get paid based on a profit share arrangements.

The firm, which counts Pfizer and Kraft as clients, paid £5.6 million in wages and social security to its 23 employees. While the accounts don’t show the exact breakdown, that works out at a huge £243,000 average salary.

In 2014, Centerview split £3.7 million between 17 employees, for an average of £217,000.

Here’s an excerpt of the accounts:

The firm is incredibly profitable and Centerview divides much of that profit up between its members. Almost everything that’s not an administrative expense is paid out to the staff and partners of the firm.

Robin Budenberg, a partner at Centerview, declined to immediately comment.

Here’s the P&L:

