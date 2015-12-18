A lot of people are going to get rich(er) at this tiny Wall Street firm

Screenshot/CNBC Blair Effron, co-founder of Centerview Partners

It has been an incredible year for Centerview Partners, the New York-based boutique advisory firm led by Blair Effron.

The firm has landed roles on some of the biggest deals of the year, working on the Pfizer-Allergan $160 billion megadeal.

It also has a role on the $20 billion Jarden-Newell Rubbermaid deal announced this week.

The firm has worked on deals worth $464 billion so far this year, and has hauled in more than $500 million in revenue from M&A deals, according to estimates from Dealogic.

To put that into context, Centerview lists 31 partners on its website. That works out at $16.4 million in revenue per partner.

According to various estimates, the boutique has between 200 and 225 employees. Even using the high range of that estimate, it means that on $508 million, Centerview made an average of more than $2.25 million per worker on its mega-M&A year.

Business Insider’s Ben Moshinsky revealed details on Centerview’s UK business earlier this week. The firm paid its top UK partner an £8 million ($12 million) profit share in 2015, according to its accounts.

Those accounts showed an operating profit of £18.6 on revenues of £26.3 million, giving it an operating margin of 71%. Almost all of that operating profit was paid out to members in compensation.

Centerview ranks #12 for M&A globally

Dealogic The bank also placed twelfth worldwide for deals revenue

