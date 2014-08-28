The CEO Of A $US6 Billion Company Was Caught On Camera Kicking A Dog

The CEO of a multibillion-dollar sports-catering company is facing widespread criticism after he was caught on surveillance video repeatedly kicking his friend’s dog, the Daily Mailreports.

The footage, which surfaced last week, is from an elevator camera in a Vancouver apartment building.

Des Hague is the CEO of Centerplate, a company that provides concessions for major arenas.

Centerplate reportedly fined Hague over the incident, according to ESPN. Hague is donating $US100,000 to the Safe Foundation, which provides addiction counseling, and completing 1,000 hours of community service at an animal-protection agency.

Hague will also attend anger management counseling.

Centerplate released this statement about the incident:

Centerplate does not condone the mistreatment of animals by any of its employees. Mr. Hague has agreed to attend counseling to address his anger management issues and has publicly expressed he is deeply ashamed and remorseful for his behaviour. He has apologized to everyone directly involved as well as to the company’s clients and employees, and has pledged a significant, personal, multiyear financial commitment to help support the protection and safety of animals.

Hague released a statement of his own:

I am ashamed and deeply embarrassed a minor frustration with a friend’s pet caused me to lose control of my emotional response. I would like to extend my apology to my family, company and clients, as I understand that this has also reflected negatively on them.

Fortune speculates that the scandal might hurt Centerplate’s business. Sports fans who saw the video have been calling for Hague’s firing with some saying they refuse to purchase food in arenas catered by Centerplate.

