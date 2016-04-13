REPORT: One of Valeant's creditors just gave the company the worst possible news

One of Valeant Pharmaceuticals’ creditors has told the company that they will call a default on the company, Dow Jones reports.
More on this to come…
BREAKING: Big Valeant bond investor Centerbridge notifies company of intention to call a default – Dow Jones, citing sources
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 12, 2016
