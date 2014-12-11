The US Military Just Released Videos Of A Strike Against An ISIS Electronic Warfare Unit

U.S. Central Command A screenshot of an airstrike against an ISIS tank near Ar Raqqah, Syria

The US military released videos on Wednesday of recent airstrikes against ISIS.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a total of 4 videos of US airstrikes against ISIS targets clustered around their de facto capital in Raqqa, Syria.

The strikes took place against a group of vehicles that included an ISIS truck, a tank, and an electronic warfare garrison.

“The strikes were conducted as part of Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the terrorist group ISIL and the threat they pose to Iraq, the region and the wider international community,” CENTCOM stated in a press release. “The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group’s ability to project power and conduct operations.”

The statement did not immediately clarify whether the strikes were carried out by the US or its coalition partners.

You can view the four videos of the airstrikes below.

Airstrike against a group of ISIS vehicles, Nov. 29. near Raqqa, Syria

Airstrike against an ISIS truck, Nov. 29, near Ar Raqqa, Syria

Airstrike against an ISIS tank, Nov. 29, near Raqqa, Syria

Airstrike against an ISIS electronic warfare garrison, Nov. 29, near Raqqa, Syria

