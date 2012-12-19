CENSUS: Whites Will Become A Minority In The United States By 2043

Photo: besighyawn via flickr

The Census Bureau forecasts that the U.S. will become a minority-majority population for the first time in 2043, according to its first set of new population projections based on the most recent 2010 U.S. Census,This means that non-Hispanic whites will, for the first time, comprise less than 50% of the population.



At that point, there will not be a racial majority in the United States.

The Census Bureau attributes changes to projected fertility levels and international migration.

Additionally from the Bureau’s report:

All in all, minorities, now 37 per cent of the U.S. population, are projected to comprise 57 per cent of the population in 2060. (Minorities consist of all but the single-race, non-Hispanic white population.) The total minority population would more than double, from 116.2 million to 241.3 million over the period.

The non-Hispanic white population will peak in 2024, with 199.6 million. That is 1.8 million people higher than today. From 2024 onward, the population of non-Hispanic whites is expected to slowly decrease.

Some other remarks from the report:

The population will hit 420.3 million in 2060. It currently stands at around 314 million.

In 2056 the population over the age of 65 is expected to outnumber the population younger than 18 for the first time.

The Asian population is expected to more than double from 15.9 million in 2012 to 34.4 million in 2060, comprising 8.2 per cent of the population.

