CHART: What America Will Look Like In 2060

America’s population will grow 40 per cent through 2060 after growing 60 per cent for most of the 20th century, according to new Census data.



The ethnic groups who will experience rapid growth are Hispanics and Asians, each of which will more than double between 2012 and 2060.

In 2056, for the first time, the older population, age 65 and over, is projected to outnumber the young, age under 18, the agency says.

Here is the chart breaking down which races will gain the greatest share of overall population growth by 2060:

Photo: Census

Here’s what John Seager, president of demographic research nonprofit Population Connection, had to say about the new data:

We expect that this report will prompt wailing about our “birth dearth” and “demographic winter.” But while our growth rate is estimated to be slower than expected, and our nation is growing older, we are still growing, and likely will grow faster once the economy improves. Nations don’t retire – people do. It’s not gold watch time for America.

