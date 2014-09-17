There's A Massive Income Divergence Between Different Races In America

The Census Bureau just released statistics on income and poverty in 2013, based on the Annual Social and Economic Supplement to the Current Population Survey. One shocking fact from the report is that large income gaps between different racial and ethnic groups have been around for a long time and continue to exist:

The Census report also notes that the income gaps between races have not changed overly much. Real median income for each group except for Hispanics had no statistically significant change between 2012 and 2013, while on the bright side, Hispanic households did see an increase of about 3.5% over that year.

For more, check out the Census Bureau’s full report and presentation here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.