50 years after President Lyndon Johnson embarked on the “War on Poverty,” the U.S. Census has released an infographic explaining how the bureau has tracked poverty through the years.

According to the official poverty measure, there were 46.5 million people living in poverty in 2012. Check it out:

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.