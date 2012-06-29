Americans Are Flocking Back To This Disaster-Stricken City

The U.S. Census Bureau just published its list of the fastest growing big cities in America.



On a percentage basis, Texas dominates the list with eight cities.

But New Orleans is number one. From the Census:

Although Texas dominated the list as a whole, the fastest-growing large city was outside the state. Among cities with populations of 100,000 or more in 2010, New Orleans, still rebounding from the effects of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, ranked first, growing by 4.9 per cent to 360,740. This puts the city’s population at 79.2 per cent of the pre-Katrina July 1, 2005, estimate of 455,188.

Photo: Census

