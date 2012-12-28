In January, One American Will Be Born Every 8 Seconds, And One Will Die Every 12 Seconds

Photo: paparutzi / Flickr

Here are some quick stats from the Census:

Census Bureau Projects U.S. Population of 315.1 Million on New Year’s Day

As our nation prepares to begin the new year, the U.S. Census Bureau today projected that on

Jan. 1, 2013, the total United States population will be 315,091,138. This represents an increase of 2,272,462, or 0.73 per cent, from New Year’s Day 2012 and an increase of 6,343,630, or 2.05 per cent, since the most recent Census Day (April 1, 2010).



In January 2013, one birth is expected to occur every eight seconds in the United States and one death every 12 seconds.

