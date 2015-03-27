Here's where Americans are moving to and from

Andy Kiersz

The US Census Bureau recently released its estimates of how the populations of America’s counties and cities changed between July 1, 2013 and July 1, 2014.

The Census Bureau includes estimates of the different components of population change. One of those components is net domestic migration: how many people moved into an area from another part of the US minus how many moved out of that area. This tends to be the biggest component of population change in most counties.

It turns out that lots of people moved to Florida, some of the big cities in other parts of the South, and the oil-rich areas of North Dakota and Texas.

This map shows net domestic migration for each county, adjusted by 2013 population:

County domesticBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

Here are the fifteen counties with the biggest population adjusted net gains from domestic migration. Five of these counties are in North Dakota:

County table dom highBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Census Bureau

And here are the fifteen counties with the biggest population-adjusted net losses. Several of these had very small populations to begin with, and so their losses to migration hit hard:

County table dom lowBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

NOW WATCH: Nationwide’s Super Bowl commercial about dead children is about corporate profits … in a way that we can all appreciate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.