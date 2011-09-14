14 Shocking NEW Facts About Poverty In America

Photo: AP
While it’s no secret the economy is struggling and Americans are falling by the wayside, the 2010 Income, Poverty, and Health Insurance Coverage report puts the facts in stark perspective.The report reveals major declines in household income, a rise in poverty and a massive population that still has no health insurance.
The jump in poverty-stricken Americans from 2009 to 2010 is the fourth consecutive increase and the largest in the 52 years poverty has been measured
The average U.S. income dropped 6.4 per cent since 2007 and is 7.1 per cent less than what it was 10 years ago
More than 45 per cent of Americans doubling-up and living with their parents have incomes below poverty level
The South has been hit hardest by the recession with 19.1 million people living in poverty–up from 17.6 million in 2009
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.