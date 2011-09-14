14 Shocking NEW Facts About Poverty In America

Robert Johnson
Chile poverty

Photo: AP

While it’s no secret the economy is struggling and Americans are falling by the wayside, the 2010 Income, Poverty, and Health Insurance Coverage report puts the facts in stark perspective.The report reveals major declines in household income, a rise in poverty and a massive population that still has no health insurance.

46.2 million Americans lived in poverty in 2010–2.6 million more than in 2009

The household income of the average American was down 2.3 per cent in 2010 to $49,445

9.2 million families lived in poverty in 2010–up from 8.8 million in 2009

15 per cent of all Americans are now living in poverty–nearly 1 in 6

Nearly 22 million Americans live in doubled-up households; either with parents or roommates

The jump in poverty-stricken Americans from 2009 to 2010 is the fourth consecutive increase and the largest in the 52 years poverty has been measured

Almost 10 per cent of all American children are without health insurance–7.3 million

Nearly 1 in 6 Americans have no health insurance–49.9 million people

The average U.S. income dropped 6.4 per cent since 2007 and is 7.1 per cent less than what it was 10 years ago

More than 1 in 5 kids under 18 live in poverty–up from 20.7 per cent in 2009 to 22 per cent in 2010

More than 45 per cent of Americans doubling-up and living with their parents have incomes below poverty level

Poverty in 2010 was at its greatest level in 28 years and has increased by 2.6 per cent since 2007

5.9 million Americans ages 25 to 34 live with their parents–14.2 per cent

The South has been hit hardest by the recession with 19.1 million people living in poverty–up from 17.6 million in 2009

You've been looking at pictures from a homeless encampment outside New Jersey

Meet Some Of The Laid Off Workers Living In 'Tent City' >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features home-us