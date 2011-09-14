14 Shocking NEW Facts About Poverty In America

Photo: AP

While it’s no secret the economy is struggling and Americans are falling by the wayside, the 2010 Income, Poverty, and Health Insurance Coverage report puts the facts in stark perspective.The report reveals major declines in household income, a rise in poverty and a massive population that still has no health insurance.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.