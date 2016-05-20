Here are the US cities with the fastest growing and shrinking populations

Four of the ten fastest growing cities in the US are in Texas.

The US Census Bureau just released population estimates for July 1, 2015 for 750 incorporated cities and towns with at least 50,000 residents across the United States, showing which places are gaining and losing people the fastest.

In a blog post associated with the data release, the Bureau noted that Texas is disproportionately represented among the ten fastest growing cities with at least 50,000 residents. The Austin suburb of Georgetown came in as the fastest growing city in the Census Bureau’s study, with its population rising from 59,105 in July 2014 to 63,716 in July 2015, a 7.8% increase.

Meanwhile, the ten fastest shrinking cities were scattered around the South and Midwest. Valdosta, GA saw the biggest drop among cities with at least 50,000 residents. Its population fell from 56,665 to 55,724, making for a 1.7% drop between July 2014 and July 2015.

Here are the ten fastest growing and shrinking cities with at least 50,000 residents in the country. For more, check out the Census Bureau’s report here.

