CENSUS 2016: The numbers clearly reveal an ageing Australia

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Australians are getting older.

The first release of data from the 2016 census has clear evidence of the nation ageing.

The median age of Australians has increased to 38 from 37 at the 2011 census, say demographers McCrindle.

This typical Australian is a woman who was born in Australia and is of English ancestry.

The ageing of Australia has significant implications for the nation’s economic future, with a bigger proportion of the population heading to retirement than ever before.

Today almost half of all voters are aged 50 or more.

And, according to Treasury forecasts, the number of Australians aged 65 is increasing rapidly, from 2.5 million in 2002 to 6.2 million in 2042, or from 13% of the population to 25%.

The main cause is a fall in the birth rate. Australians are having fewer children and later in life.

The typical Australian family, according to the latest census numbers, has two children, or below the replacement rate of 2.1. In 1960, it was 3.4 children. Migration is currently maintaining population growth.

The latest census numbers show the youngest median age is 34 in the Northern Territory and the oldest in Tasmania at 42.

Queensland has made the biggest leap in median age, to 38 from 36.

The typical Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person is also female, but she’s younger at 23 years old.

Australia has a growing proportion of people born overseas.

The typical migrant was born in England and is 44 years old, two years younger than the 46 years old of a decade ago.

There are differences between the states. The typical migrant in Queensland was born in New Zealand. In Victoria, they’re born in India. And in New South Wales, it’s China.

In 1911, when the first Census was taken, the typical Australian was a 24-year-old male.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.