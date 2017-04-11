CENSUS 2016: Australia's fall in home affordability is now very noticeable

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The first release of data from the 2016 census shows a deterioration in home ownership in Australia.

The typical Australian now no longer owns a home outright, but with a mortgage.

Ten years ago, at the last census, the typical home was owned outright.

The latest census data matches other statistics, including the fact that 30% of Australians now rent rather than buy.

According to analysts CoreLogic, the total percentage of housing loans going to first home buyers was 7.1% in January this year, the lowest level on record.

The issue is attracting political attention with the May federal budget expected to have a significant focus on the housing affordability crisis.

The latest census data shows regional differences. The typical Tasmanian home is owned outright and most rent in the Northern Territory.

And not all states are equal. The typical Western Australian lives in a four-bedroom house.

And according to the data, the typical Australian is married and lives in a couple family with two children and has completed Year 12.

She lives in a mortgaged house with three bedrooms and two cars.

Demographers McCrindle say this typical Australian was born in 1979 and can expect to live past the age of 85.

“She is married with two children and lives in one of Australia’s capital city (like 3 in 5 Australians),” says McCrindle.

Her home is worth $825,980 and, subtracting the mortgage, she has $427,847 in equity, the bulk of her wealth.

She works full-time and gets to work by car, along with 69% of all commuters.

