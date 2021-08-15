Census: The 10 most populous US cities are led by NYC, Los Angeles, and Chicago; Phoenix leapfrogs Philadelphia to claim the No. 5 spot

- New York remained the most populous city in the United States with 8.8 million residents, according to newly-released Census figures.
- Phoenix, located in the fast-growing Sun Belt, is now the fifth largest city in the country.
- The top 10 cities all experienced population growth over the past decade.
Its population increased by 7.7 percent from 2010, when the census recorded a population of roughly 8.2 million residents.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, many residents left New York for locales with less density and more affordable housing, but the out migration wasn’t enough to dent the city’s strong growth over the past decade.
The city’s population grew by 2.8 percent between 2010 and 2020.
With over 10 million residents, Los Angeles County, which includes the city of Los Angeles and municipalities such as Santa Monica, Burbank, and Long Beach, is the most populous county in the country.
Between 2010 and 2020, the city grew by 1.9 percent, reversing a 6.9 percent population decline from 2000 to 2010.
In 2010, there were nearly 2.1 million residents recorded living in this dynamic Sun Belt city.
Phoenix serves as both the state capital and the seat of Maricopa, which contains roughly 61 percent of the state’s population.
During the last decade, Phoenix moved past Philadelphia to become the fifth-most populous city in the United States, with over 1.6 million residents, according to Census figures.
The City of Brotherly Love may have lost its No. 5 spot to Phoenix, but it was no slouch in the growth department, boasting a population slightly above 1.6 million and a growth rate of 5.1 percent between 2010 and 2020.
The city’s population grew from nearly 1.2 million in 2010 to a little over 1.3 million in 2020.
From 2010 to 2020, the city experienced a 7.1 percent population growth and now boasts a population of 1.01 million people.