Census: The 10 most populous US cities are led by NYC, Los Angeles, and Chicago; Phoenix leapfrogs Philadelphia to claim the No. 5 spot

1. New York

New York City is by far the most populous city in the United States, with more than 8.8 million residents across the boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island.

Its population increased by 7.7 percent from 2010, when the census recorded a population of roughly 8.2 million residents.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, many residents left New York for locales with less density and more affordable housing, but the out migration wasn’t enough to dent the city’s strong growth over the past decade.