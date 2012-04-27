This Southern City Has The Most Single-Person Households In America

Photo: icaromoreno via flickr

Prior to profiling the “Go-Nowhere Generation,” the New York Times was also examining the living-alone era.“I have this pair of white flax bloomers that go down to my knee,” Kate Bolick, who last fall wrote a massive cover story for The Atlantic on her inability (and/or unwillingness) to settle down, told the Times. “They’re like pantaloons. They’re so weird,” she said. “If someone comes over, I change out of them.”



This week, the Census published data on the top 10 cities with the most single-person households.

New York, where Bolick resides, is not on the list.

As it turns out, the list is dominated by the Washington, DC metro area, which has prevailed in this category for at least a decade.

Instead, the main takeaway here is the overall increase in the median percentage among the top 10:

42.1%, compared to 40.5% a decade ago.

Here’s the full rundown:

Atlanta: 44.0%

Washington: 44.0%

Cincinnati: 43.4%

Alexandria: 43.4%

St. Louis: 42.6%

Pittsburgh: 41.7%

Arlington: 41.3%

Seattle: 41.3%

Cambridge:40.7%

Denver: 40.6%

It could be worse — they could be living in one of the 30 cities still getting rocked by foreclosures.

