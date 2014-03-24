Ridiculous Image Shows Front Page Bin Laden Story On Pakistan's Edition Of The New York Times Completely Censored

Rob Wile

This weekend, The New York Times published an excerpt from a forthcoming book by reporter Carlotta Gall alleging high-ranking Pakistani officials had long known of Osama Bin Laden’s whereabouts before American forces executed him in 2011.

The Times’ Pakistan publishers weren’t interested in the story.

Here’s what their edition — which runs only about 9,000 copies, according to Bloomberg’s story on the incident — looked like:

And here’s a side-by-side mocked up by Time’s Andy Katz

