Ridiculous Image Shows Front Page Bin Laden Story On Pakistan's Edition Of The New York Times Completely Censored

This weekend, The New York Times published an excerpt from a forthcoming book by reporter Carlotta Gall alleging high-ranking Pakistani officials had long known of Osama Bin Laden’s whereabouts before American forces executed him in 2011.

The Times’ Pakistan publishers weren’t interested in the story.

Here’s what their edition — which runs only about 9,000 copies, according to Bloomberg’s story on the incident — looked like:

Blank front page of NYT edition in Pakistan instead of Carlotta Gall’s piece on Bin Laden-ISI links h/t @aysharalam pic.twitter.com/TdRLQp9i2s“

— Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) March 22, 2014

And here’s a side-by-side mocked up by Time’s Andy Katz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.