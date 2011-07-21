WATCH: Host Cenk Uygur Pulls An Olbermann, Says He's Leaving MSNBC Because They Wanted To 'Tone Me Down'

Cenk Uygur, the temporary 6PM MSNBC host, lost his job on Wednesday afternoon.



Uygur, a regular contributor to MSNBC, stepped into the 6PM slot when the network shuffled their primetime line-up following Keith Olbermann‘s somewhat sudden departure January. He replaced Ed Schultz who moved to 10PM.

Since then Uygur ratings have failed to impress and on Wednesday MSNBC announced it was making a change.

They also noted they had offered Uygur the option to “develop and host” a show in a difference time slot but he had turned them down.

Apparently, Uygur, who also founded the YoungTurks, decided that it was better to go out in flames, Olbermann-style, than suffer a shuffle.

Here is Uygur on last night’s Young Turks show explaining that even though his ratings were reasonably good MSNBC had asked him to “tone it down” saying “people in Washington were concerned about his tone” and then offered him another role for more money. Uygur turned it down saying he didn’t want to work for a network that didn’t “challenge power.”

Sound familiar? Uygur’s complaints skew nicely with Olbermann’s complaints about MSNBC. Politico’s Patrick Gavin notes Uygur sounds like he is applying for a post at Current….where he is scheduled to appear tonight.

For their part MSNBC tells the NYT the “people in Washington” were producers who were finding it hard to book guests because of Uygur’s “aggressive body language and overall demeanor” and were advising him on how he might improve. Uygur will be replaced by Al Sharpton.



