Cendant Billionaire Divorces After Meeting New Love At Starbucks

NY Post: According to friends, three weeks ago, Cendant Corp. founder Henry Silverman “abruptly” told his wife of almost 30 years, Nancy, that it was “over,” and “moments later moved out of their apartment on East 72nd Street.”…

In fact, insiders told Page Six that last spring, Henry, 68, met a hot, blond 28-year-old woman from the Midwest while in line at Starbucks at Columbus Circle. Henry chatted her up, gave her his number and told her, “Google me.”

Cendant, a provider of travel and residential real-estate services, has owned Days Inn, Avis Rent-a-Car and Telemundo. Billionaire Henry and his mystery woman are now sharing a rental apartment at 15 Central Park West and Nancy is said to be “devastated.” The once happy couple were spotted two weeks ago – a week after Henry moved out – having a “heated discussion” over lunch at The Four Seasons. Nancy “quickly quieted down after several heads turned in her direction,” our spy said.

Henry and Nancy – who met while they were both working for Saul Steinberg and who have one daughter, Casey – “didn’t have a prenup,” a friend said. “It is going to get ugly. Really ugly.”

Nancy, who has yet to hire lawyers, is said to be preparing to fight for a huge hunk of Henry’s cash as “she helped him build his business. She was with him when he had nothing.” Henry’s lawyer declined comment. A pal of Henry’s said, “Listen, he’s a great guy. And sometimes as people get older they just want to live their lives and be happy.”

