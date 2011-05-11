Cena Vs. Miz I Quit Set For WWE Over The Limit

The Miz and John Cena will continue their main-event series on the next WWE pay per view. The WWE Over the Limit 2011 headliner featuring John Cena vs. The Miz in an I Quit Match was made official on WWE RAW.



Cena vs. Miz in the main-event is about the most predictable headliner the WWE could produce for Over the Limit. The I Quit stipulation will add a twist, although it hardly makes a lot of sense right now. Even after last night’s RAW the stipulation appears to be coming out of nowhere.

The match was made official on WWE RAW. The Miz won a Triple Threat Match against Alberto Del Rio and Rey Mysterio. The match was announced by the G.M. at the beginning of RAW and headlined the show.The Miz pinned Mysterio to win the match and earn the title shot. Cena then walked on stage and told The Miz that there would be no excuses and it would be an I-Quit Match.

