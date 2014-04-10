This Is What It Looks Like Out Your Windshield When A Giant Cement Truck Barrels Headfirst Into Your Car

Dr. Guan Zhu should buy a lottery ticket.

On Tuesday, the Texas A&M professor was stopped at an intersection when a cement truck driver ran a red light and came careening toward him.

The whole thing was caught on a dashcam Zhu installed a year ago.

Take a look:

KBTX reports Dr. Zhu only suffered minor injuries.

“It’s what happened, you know, I could not remember in my memory, a truck is coming, and I could not remember exactly how it happened and then the video says that’s how it happened, kind of turning like 45 degrees before it hits my vehicle,” Dr. Zhu told KBTX.

The driver of the cement truck did not suffer major injuries and was given a ticket at the scene.

Watch the entire video here:

