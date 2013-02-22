The Washington Wizards Traded Away Their Third-Leading Scorer For Almost Nothing

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Boston Celtics have acquired Jordan Crawford from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Leandro Barbosa’s expiring contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! reports.[UPDATE: Jason Collins is also going to the Wizards as part of the deal. So instead of “nothing,” we’ve changed the headline to “almost nothing.”]



Barbosa is out for the season with a torn ACL and will be a free agent this summer. He’ll never play for the Wizards.

So the Celtics basically exchanged dead money for Crawford, which is interesting.

Crawford is a good bench scorer with a decent contract. He’s averaging 13.2 points per game this season and is owed just $2.1 million next season.

So why did the Wizards give him away for nothing?

It appears that there was some sort of falling out.

Crawford has been benched for the past few games. After Tuesday’s game he ripped off his shirt and threw it in the stands, refusing to talk to reporters after the game, Michael Lee of the Washington Post reports.

He also sat on the bench like this (via WaPo):

Photo: WaPo screenshot

So yeah, there was some sort of issue there.

But getting nothing (NOTHING) for a 13.2 points per game scorer? That seems extreme.

He’s also one of seven NBA players to average 18 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds per 36 minutes:

Jordan Crawford is 1 of 7 averaging 18 pts, 5 ast & 4 reb per 36 minutes (Kobe, LeBron, Wade, Harden, Westbrook, Manu) — Jeremy Lundblad (@JLundbladESPN) February 21, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.