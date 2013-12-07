One Graphic That Shows How The Celtics-Nets Trade Crippled Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets hit rock bottom Thursday night with a 113-83 loss to the New York Knicks.

They’re now 5-14 on the year, including 2-9 in their last 11 games. They haven’t won at home in over a month.

The Nets expected to be the second best team in the East, largely because of the blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics that sent two future hall of famers to Brooklyn.

Here’s that trade, to refresh:

Nets got: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry Celtics got: Kris Humphries, Gerald Wallace, three future first-round picks

The trade was the type of aggressive, win-now move that we see from big-spending franchises from time to time.

But the Nets didn’t just sacrifice young talent a year or two down the round, the sacrificed the ENTIRE FUTURE of the franchise. They currently have no draft picks until 2019, and no cap room until 2017.

TNT flashed this graphic of Nets 1st-round picks during last night’s game. Brooklyn not only doesn’t have a pick in the loaded 2014 draft, they have no first round picks in 2016 and 2018, and their 2015 and 2017 first round picks can be swapped (via @jose3030):

Garnett, Pierce, and Terry will be retired by the time the Nets have their own first-round pick, and Deron Williams will be 35.

It’s not like the Nets have cap room either. They’re pretty much capped-out until 2016 (via Hoopsworld):

The Nets have no picks and no cap room.

That wouldn’t have been a big deal if the 2013-14 Nets were a title contender. But with the team struggling, this is crippling.

