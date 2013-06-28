This rumoured Nets-Celtics Trade Involving Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Makes No Sense For Boston

The Boston Celtics and the New Jersey Nets are discussing a blockbluster trade involving Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Gerald Wallace, and Kris Humphries, according to Yahoo!’s Adrian Wojnarowski.



It sounds outlandish. But Wojnarowski is the most plugged-in reporter in the league, so it’s worth discussing.

Here’s what the trade could look like, according to Woj:

Celtics get: Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, Tomike Shengalia, and three first-round picks

Nets gets: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett

The problem with this deal is that it would still leave the Celtics with a the same salary cap situation that they are already in.

If Boston goes into full rebuilding mode and dumps Pierce and Garnett, they’d want to clear their salary cap sheet in the process.

But under this trade, they’d be exchanging two years of Kevin Garnett for $23 million for three years of Gerald Wallace for $30 million. The trade would free up ~$4 million in cap space this year, but leave them in the same cap situation long-term. (Both Pierce and Humphries are on expiring contracts, so they cancel each other out.)

If this trade goes through as Woj described it, Boston wouldn’t be freeing up any salary room. In addition, those three first-round picks will probably all be outside the lottery since Brooklyn has no plans on rebuilding anytime soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.