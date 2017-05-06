The Celtics will soon have twice as many retired numbers as any other team

When the Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs, it marked the end of Paul Pierce’s 19-year NBA career. Wyc Grousbeck, a co-owner for the Boston Celtics, confirmed to CBS Boston that the team will retire Pierce’s No. 34, adding to an already crowded rafters.

Pierce’s No. 23 will be the 22nd number retired by the Celtics when it is honored during the 2017-18 season. That will be twice as many as any other NBA team.

Using the Basketball-Reference database and counting just numbers that have actually been retired — as opposed to just honored — half of the NBA teams have retired at least six numbers already. But no team is anywhere close to the Celtics.

