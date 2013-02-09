The Celtics Got A Dunk, Block, And Three-Pointer In A 20-Second Sequence That Broke The Lakers' Backs

Photo: TNT

The Celtics are 6-0 since Rajon Rondo tore his ACL, and their biggest win game last night in a 116-95 drubbing of the Los Angeles Lakers.Sure, the Lakers are in turmoil, but you don’t crush an NBA team like that unless you’re really clicking on all cylinders.



The definitive sequence came at the end of the third quarter when Boston put the game out of reach with a beautiful 20 seconds of basketball.

Jeff Green started it off with a dunk on a fastbreak. He then sprinted back on defence and rejected Antwan Jamison at the rim. Finally, the Celtics came storming up court and Paul Pierce drained a long three to close the sequence and send the crowd into a frenzy.

Just great basketball:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.