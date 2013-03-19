The Miami Heat's Historic Win Streak Is Going To Last Another Two Weeks If They Don't Lose Tonight

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are going for their 23rd-straight win tonight against the Celtics in Boston. It’s a juicy game for a couple of reasons: 1) these two teams hate each other, and 2) the Heat will have the second-longest win streak in NBA history if they win.



But in the big picture, this is the only game that the Heat have a real chance at losing for the next 13 days.

Check out the Heat’s upcoming schedule. They play the four worst teams in the Eastern Conference, the worst team in the Western Conference, and an injury-laden Bulls team that has lost four of their last six games:

3/20: at Cleveland (22-44 record)

3/22: Detroit (23-45)

3/24: Charlotte (14-52)

3/25: at Orlando (18-49)

3/27: at Chicago (36-29)

3/29: at New Orleans (22-45)

Barring a huge upset, the Heat’s streak will reach 29 games (four short of the NBA record) before they play the Spurs in San Antonio on March 31st.

The Heat are 0-5 in Boston in the regular season since 2010. They are also coming off a game yesterday in Toronto while the Celtics haven’t played since Saturday.

Miami is still the favourite. But if this streak is going to end before that San Antonio game, tonight will be the night.

