There's A Snag In That Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Garnett And Coach Doc Rivers To The Clippers

The radical Celtics-Clippers trade that looked to be all but finished has hit a snag, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.



The trade would reportedly send Kevin Garnett and Boston coach Doc Rivers to Los Angeles in exchange for DeAndre Jordan and a first-round draft pick.

Wojnarowski reports that the Celtics want Eric Bledsoe in the trade as well, but the Clippers are unwilling to include him.

This is a pretty huge snag. Bledsoe is arguably a more valuable asset than Jordan. He was the team’s second-best all-around guard last year, and including him in the trade would be a huge leap for the Clippers.

ESPN reports that LA is vehement that they won’t trade Bledsoe.

This is a do-or-die offseason for the Clippers. Right now they have no coach, and their best player, Chris Paul, is an unrestricted free agent.

If they pull off this Celtics trade while somehow keeping Bledsoe, they’d have a deep team, one of the best coaches in the NBA, and a veteran defender who’d give the team a much-needed identity.

But there’s also a nightmare scenario where they can’t improve the team and Paul jumps ship.

