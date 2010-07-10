If You Think mobile phone Cameras Stink, Look At These Beautiful Pictures

This is a clipart image of 'Jesus' I printed out and coloured in years ago. The image was captured a couple days ago.

The reason I took a picture of the Clipart Messiah is I had planned on giving the original to a friend and always wanted to remember what it looked like. My friend I hadn't seen for a few years was in town and I wanted to give him this immaculate image. I think subconsciously I got the inspiration to colour the image from this same friend who wanted to name his band Neon Jesus. It is probably the most awesome art I've ever seen. Surely after bearing witness you will agree.

-Stephen Martin