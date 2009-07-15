mobile phone Video From Southwest Flight With Hole In Fuselage





A Southwest Airlines 737 en route to Baltimore from Nashville made an emergency landing Monday after a football-sized hole opened up in the fuselage. John Benson of Knoxville took this footage with his mobile phone, according to the AP.

This is about as grainy as mobile phone footage gets. But it’s a real-world reminder that as more mobile phones get video and real storage capacity — like Apple’s new iPhone 3GS, and RIM’s new BlackBerry Tour — the amount of video that media get access to from news events is only going up.

