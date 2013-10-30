Store Clerk's Smartphone Stops A Bullet During A Robbery Attempt

HTC may be able to add “bulletproof” to its list of smartphone features.

A gas station clerk in Winter Garden, Fla. was shot in the abdomen during a robbery early Monday morning, but his mobile phone actually stopped the bullet and ended up saving his life, according to CNN.

During the robbery, the suspect ordered two workers to open the safe but they weren’t able to do it. That’s when he fired one round and left the store.

Emergency workers arrived soon after and interviewed one of the clerks, who were unnamed.

From WESH:

“The clerk said, ‘I feel like my chest hurts.’ That’s when medical personnel started looking at him, realised the guy had actually shot at him, hit him, and the cell phone had stopped his bullet,” said Winter Garden police Lt. Scott Allen.

The clerk was taken to the hospital and released shortly after, according to CNN. His HTC phone however, fared worse.

The screen was completely shattered and it had a bullet lodged inside.

