STUDY: Cell Phones Don't Actually Cause Brain Cancer In Children

Photo: Ollie Craaford via Flickr

A new study published in The Journal Of The National Cancer Institute claims that there is no connection between using a cell phone and increasing your risk of brain cancer as a child.One thousand people ages 7-19 were included in the study, the Wall Street Journal reports; 352 of them had developed brain cancer between 2004 and 2008.



The others were control subjects of similar age, sex, and geographical region as those with brain cancer. All subjects were asked about time spent using cell phones.

A doctor participating in the study said that we can exclude the possibility of cell phones causing increased risk for brain cancer in children, while we should still keep an eye on heavy users.

However, the results may not be considered conclusive because children more often text than make calls, and the child subjects had only used cell phones for four years.

The study also found no correlation between where you hold your cell phone (which side of your head) and localised brain tumors.

These results are in stark contrast with the hysteria-inducing World Health organisation’s proclamation last May that using a cell phone is “possibly carcinogenic” and perhaps accountable for a 40% increase in gliomas for people using cell phones 30 minutes per day over a 10 year period.

The WHO report’s logistics were debunked by the Economist a month later, which claimed that cell phones weren’t nearly powerful enough to create free radicals in the human body.

“mobile phones emit non-ionizing radiation, which has enough energy to cause atoms in a molecule to vibrate, but not enough to remove electrons,” the Wall Street Journal added.

The WHO fired back at the new study, saying that “the results may not be 100% accurate, because Participants with brain cancer may not have the best recall for how often they used their phones.”

