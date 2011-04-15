No, Cell Phones Don't Cause Cancer. Probably.

Photo: Cisco

It’s highly unlikely that cell phones cause cancer, but it’s impossible to know for sure.That’s the bottomline of a long NYT story that goes through the lawsuits, the science and (perhaps most importantly) the statistics of that recurring question.



Here’s what you need to know:

The first lawsuit alleging a link between a brain tumour and cell phones was in 1993, and research has been going on since then.

It’s highly unlikely that cell phones cause cancer because they emit “non-ionizing radiation” which is very weak and doesn’t really affect living cells.

It’s impossible to be sure, however, for the simple reason that we don’t know what causes cancer. Period.

They way we “know” that some things “cause” cancer is merely through statistical inference: we see that the ratio of smokers who get lung cancer is really high versus a control group, for example.

That makes settling the mobile phone/brain tumour question really hard because: a- brain tumors are really rare, so it’s hard to get a big enough sample, and to tease out other causes; b- most everyone uses a cell phone these days so it’s hard to do a control group; c- cell phones haven’t been widely used for that long so it’s even harder test the possibility that they cause cancer over a really long time period.

So there you go. In all likelihood, you have nothing to worry about. But it’s impossible so far to be 100% sure.

