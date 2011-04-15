No, Cell Phones Don't Cause Cancer. Probably.

Photo: Cisco
It’s highly unlikely that cell phones cause cancer, but it’s impossible to know for sure.That’s the bottomline of a long NYT story that goes through the lawsuits, the science and (perhaps most importantly) the statistics of that recurring question.
Here’s what you need to know:
- The first lawsuit alleging a link between a brain tumour and cell phones was in 1993, and research has been going on since then.
- It’s highly unlikely that cell phones cause cancer because they emit “non-ionizing radiation” which is very weak and doesn’t really affect living cells.
- It’s impossible to be sure, however, for the simple reason that we don’t know what causes cancer. Period.
- They way we “know” that some things “cause” cancer is merely through statistical inference: we see that the ratio of smokers who get lung cancer is really high versus a control group, for example.
- That makes settling the mobile phone/brain tumour question really hard because: a- brain tumors are really rare, so it’s hard to get a big enough sample, and to tease out other causes; b- most everyone uses a cell phone these days so it’s hard to do a control group; c- cell phones haven’t been widely used for that long so it’s even harder test the possibility that they cause cancer over a really long time period.
So there you go. In all likelihood, you have nothing to worry about. But it’s impossible so far to be 100% sure.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.