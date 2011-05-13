How Your Cell Phone Is Killing Bees And Starving The Planet

Photo: Max Westby

Believe it or not, bees are pretty important. They pollinate the food we eat. And their declining population is a major concern for some scientists.Now a new study says cell phones are to blame.



A Swiss scientist named Daniel Favre conducted the study, and concluded cell phone signals can cause bees to make extra noise, which is a signal to leave the hive. When cell phones are placed near a hive, it acts as a barrier, keeping bees from returning.

When worker bees abandon the hive, the hive as a whole suffers. Thus, the decline in bee population, and a major scare for food scientists.

