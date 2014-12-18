The Fool-Proof Gag Gift That Gets Your Teen To Put Down Their Phone At Dinner

It’s been making its way around the internet; this fool-proof gadget being sold on Amazon is the perfect gift for parents who just want their kids to put their phones down at dinner.

It’s a jail cell, with a timed lock, for phones. And for under $US7, it’s a pretty brilliant buy.

You can set a 15, 30, 45, or 60-minute timer, and if the “jail” is opened prematurely, an alarm sounds.

We first saw the Cell Phone Jail on Twitter via Julie Ilkovich.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

