BUSTED: 5 Huge Myths About Smartphone Location Tracking

Dylan Love
Radar

Photo: US Air Force

It’s tough to protect your privacy, especially in a world as hyperconnected as this one.Information Week’s Robert Strohmeyer took it upon himself to tackle five preconceived notions about smartphone location tracking.

Here’s what he revealed after a closer look.

  • MYTH: You can’t turn off location tracking.
  • MYTH: Someone is scrutinizing your movements.
  • MYTH: It’s all encrypted.
  • MYTH: All of the location data is your own.
  • MYTH: “Anonymous” means “completely unidentifiable.”

For more details about the myths, read the rest on Information Week >

